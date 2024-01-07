Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Jay Hernandez? Life, Career, and Relationships

Who is Jay Hernandez? Life, Career, and Relationships

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Jay Hernandez? Life, Career, and Relationships

Who is Jay Hernandez? Life, Career, and Relationships

Advertisement
  • Hernandez was born on February 20, 1978, in Montebello, California.
  • Jay Known for his role in Crazy/Beautiful in 2001.
  • He started his acting career as a fashion model.
Advertisement

Jay was born on February 20, 1978, in Montebello, California, Hernandez was discovered by talent representative Howard Tyner in a Los Angeles high-rise elevator. Tyner saw potential in him for Hollywood success, shared his photos with casting agents, and enrolled him in an acting school.

Known for his role in the 2001 film Crazy/Beautiful alongside Kirsten Dunst, Hernandez began his career as a fashion model and appeared in movies like American Son, Lakeview Terrace, Friday Night Lights, and Hostel.

He also started his TV journey in the series Hang Time, playing Antonio Lopez from 1998 to 2000.

In addition to his film career, Hernandez played memorable roles in Hostel, Max, Bad Moms, and Suicide Squad. He has a close-knit family, including a brother and two sisters, and married his former Hang Time co-star Daniella Deutscher in 2006.

Also Read

Who is Lisa Rinna? All You Need To Know About Her?
Who is Lisa Rinna? All You Need To Know About Her?

Lisa was born on July 11, 1963, in Newport Beach, California. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story