Who is Jay Hernandez? Life, Career, and Relationships

Hernandez was born on February 20, 1978, in Montebello, California.

Jay Known for his role in Crazy/Beautiful in 2001.

He started his acting career as a fashion model.

Jay was born on February 20, 1978, in Montebello, California, Hernandez was discovered by talent representative Howard Tyner in a Los Angeles high-rise elevator. Tyner saw potential in him for Hollywood success, shared his photos with casting agents, and enrolled him in an acting school.

Known for his role in the 2001 film Crazy/Beautiful alongside Kirsten Dunst, Hernandez began his career as a fashion model and appeared in movies like American Son, Lakeview Terrace, Friday Night Lights, and Hostel.

He also started his TV journey in the series Hang Time, playing Antonio Lopez from 1998 to 2000.

In addition to his film career, Hernandez played memorable roles in Hostel, Max, Bad Moms, and Suicide Squad. He has a close-knit family, including a brother and two sisters, and married his former Hang Time co-star Daniella Deutscher in 2006.

