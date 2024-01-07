Who is Mark Wright? All About Michelle Keegan’s Husband

Mark Wright is an English TV presenter and former professional football player.

Michelle Keegan, a former Coronation Street star, was engaged to Max in 2010.

Their two-year relationship ended, but they have been married for eight years.

Mark Wright was born on January 20, 1987, Mark Charles Edward Wright is an English TV presenter, football pundit, and former pro football player. He gained fame on The Only Way Is Essex and later competed in Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. Mark now hosts a show on Heart radio.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, a well-known Hollywood couple, faced challenges in their relationship. Michelle, a former Coronation Street star set to appear in the Netflix series Fool Me Once, was initially engaged to someone named Max, whom she met in 2010.

However, their two-year relationship ended. Michelle has been married to TOWIE star Mark for eight years now, despite having to deal with separation and questions about their marital status.

Mark and Michelle, his wife, had a unique start to their relationship. They were in the same place in Dubai and, after being spotted together at a nightclub, went on their first official date when they returned to the UK.

They kept their romance a secret for a few months before going public in May 2013. Mark proposed to Michelle nine months later during a vacation in Dubai, and they got married in May 2015 in a lavish ceremony.

After the wedding, Mark moved to the US for a hosting job with Extra TV, causing distance between them. Michelle was filming in South Africa for the series Our Girl during this time, leading to speculation about their marriage.

