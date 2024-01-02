Who is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend? All About Benny Blanco

Gomez and Blanco collaborated in 2019 on “I Can’t Get Enough.”

Blanco, born on March 8, 1988, gained fame in the late 2000s through co-producing and co-writing hit songs.

He released his first solo single, “Eastside,” in 2018.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated in 2019, and they've now officially acknowledged that they're dating.

Even though they recently made their relationship public, the couple has been acquainted for a few years. They previously collaborated on the popular song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019. Blanco has worked with many famous artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

Blanco was born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia. He’s a Pisces, known for being into music. Blanco gained fame in the late 2000s by co-producing and co-writing hit songs. He released his first solo single, “Eastside,” with Halsey and Khalid in 2018.

Blanco has collaborated with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber. He received awards like the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award and the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award.

He worked with Gomez on the song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019, and in December 2023, Gomez hinted at their relationship by liking posts about them dating.

