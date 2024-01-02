Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend? All About Benny Blanco

Who is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend? All About Benny Blanco

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend? All About Benny Blanco

Who is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend? All About Benny Blanco

Advertisement
  • Gomez and Blanco collaborated in 2019 on “I Can’t Get Enough.”
  • Blanco, born on March 8, 1988, gained fame in the late 2000s through co-producing and co-writing hit songs.
  • He released his first solo single, “Eastside,” in 2018.
Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated in 2019, and they’ve now officially acknowledged that they’re dating.

Even though they recently made their relationship public, the couple has been acquainted for a few years. They previously collaborated on the popular song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019. Blanco has worked with many famous artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

Blanco was born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia. He’s a Pisces, known for being into music. Blanco gained fame in the late 2000s by co-producing and co-writing hit songs. He released his first solo single, “Eastside,” with Halsey and Khalid in 2018.

Blanco has collaborated with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber. He received awards like the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award and the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award.

He worked with Gomez on the song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019, and in December 2023, Gomez hinted at their relationship by liking posts about them dating.

Also Read

Who is William Tell? All About Lauren Conrad’s Husband
Who is William Tell? All About Lauren Conrad’s Husband

Lauren Conrad is known for her TV shows Laguna Beach and The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story