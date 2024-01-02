Who is William Tell? All About Lauren Conrad’s Husband

Lauren Conrad is known for her TV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills.

Lauren married lawyer William Tell in 2014.

They met in high school but started dating in 2012 after a blind date.

Advertisement

Lauren Conrad, known for her TV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, married lawyer William Tell in 2014. They first met in high school but only started dating in 2012 after being set up on a blind date. Unlike her past public relationships, Conrad and Tell kept their romance private.

Before becoming a lawyer, Tell used to be part of Something Corporate, a pop-rock band from California formed in 1998. He joined the band in 2001 as a guitarist and backup singer. In 2002, they released their first album, “Leaving Through the Window,” with MCA Records. The album hit number one on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart and reached 101 on the Billboard 200.

After quitting music, Tell decided he wanted to become a lawyer. He finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern California (USC), focusing on music business.

Even though they didn’t start dating until 10 years later, Conrad and Tell first crossed paths when she was in Laguna Beach. Their official meeting happened in 2012 when a friend arranged a blind date for them on Valentine’s Day.

Conrad and Tell made their relationship official shortly after setting up for Valentine’s Day. They were spotted together in public, and Tell started showing up on Conrad’s social media.

Conrad and Tell got married on September 13, 2014, at a small winery in Santa Ynez, California. Conrad’s nine bridesmaids, including her friend Lo Bosworth from Laguna Beach and The Hills, wore dresses from Conrad’s clothing line, Paper Crown. The wedding took place under a tent surrounded by Mediterranean-style buildings, oak trees, and vineyards, with guests like Conrad’s former costars Stephen Colletti and Frankie Delgado.

Advertisement

Conrad and Tell had their first child, a boy named Liam, on July 5, 2017, three years after getting married. Their second son, Charlie, was born on Oct. 8, 2019, with Conrad being the mother.

Tell has an Instagram, but he doesn’t post much and likes to keep his life private. In May 2019, he did share a picture of Conrad’s podcast, Asking for a Friend, getting to the top spot.

Also Read Who is Holly Willoughby? A Brief Look At Her Life! Holly Marie Willoughby was born on February 10, 1981, in Brighton, East...