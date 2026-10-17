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London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers

According to the Lee Manor Society, a local resident estimated that the giveaway totaled at least £3,500.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: From the big screen to the streets of London, Batman has come to life, trading crime-fighting for free fuel to help everyday drivers. A mysterious man dressed as the iconic superhero has gone viral after handing out fuel vouchers worth thousands of pounds to motorists in southeast London.


The costumed figure appeared at a Texaco gas station near the junction of Eltham Road and Sidcup Road, where he gave drivers £70 fuel vouchers, drawing a crowd of surprised motorists.

According to the Lee Manor Society, a local resident estimated that the giveaway totaled at least £3,500. Word of the unexpected act of generosity spread quickly, attracting so many drivers that traffic began building up near the intersection.


Unlike the fictional Dark Knight, who protects Gotham City from criminals, London’s Batman appeared focused on helping people deal with everyday expenses.


A resident who witnessed the giveaway said the man wanted to give something back to the community. The local publication also reported that the stunt may have been intended to promote the man’s social media profile. However, his identity has not been publicly confirmed, and the source of the money used for the vouchers remains unclear.

The unusual appearance comes as household expenses continue to put pressure on many British families. For motorists struggling with rising costs, a fuel voucher offered a welcome break from the expense of filling up their tanks.


Although questions remain about the man behind the mask and his motives, the giveaway brought a real-life superhero moment to the streets of London.

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