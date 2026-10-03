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Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Nolan Wells case takes new turn after grand jury declines indictments

A digital forensic expert hired by Wells’ family has also clarified claims surrounding the teenager’s cellphone.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The investigation into the disappearance and death of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells has taken another turn after a grand jury declined to indict anyone in connection with his death following a Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island.

A digital forensic expert hired by Wells’ family has also clarified claims surrounding the teenager’s cellphone, saying the device’s data was not tampered with after his disappearance on July 4, 2026.

Andrew Garrett, a digital forensics expert, said during a TikTok livestream published on YouTube on Sept. 25 that he had never claimed someone physically unlocked Wells’ phone and deleted information from it.

Garrett said some Snapchat messages had been remotely recalled or deleted, which can happen when a participant in a conversation removes messages from another person’s side of the app.

“When we say erased from the phone, you’ve got to be a little careful with that,” Garrett said.

He explained that forensic records showed some interactions with the phone after Wells disappeared, including activity that could indicate the screen was awakened and messages appeared on the locked display. However, he said the device was not unlocked.

Garrett’s forensic company previously released more than 3,000 Snapchat records from Wells’ account.

According to the forensic data, Wells’ phone was last used at about 2:17 or 2:18 p.m. on July 4 and remained locked until it was in the possession of his family on July 5.

The clarification comes as questions surrounding Wells’ disappearance and death continue following the grand jury’s decision not to indict anyone in the case.

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