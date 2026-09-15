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Elephant Madhubala falls ill at Karachi Safari Park

Madhubala suddenly became weak and sat down on Monday, prompting officials to call doctors for an immediate medical examination.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Elephant Madhubala, who is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis (TB), fell ill and collapsed at Karachi’s Safari Park due to severe weakness, officials said Tuesday.

Sources at the Safari Park said Madhubala suddenly became weak and sat down on Monday, prompting officials to call doctors for an immediate medical examination.

Veterinarians conducted a detailed examination and started medication after assessing her condition, the sources said.

Safari Park officials said Madhubala had become considerably weak due to TB. Senior Director of Safari and Zoo, Akhlaq Ahmed, said her condition was now improving.

He said Madhubala’s bones had been affected by the disease and ongoing treatment, which contributed to the incident in which she fell.

Following the deterioration in her health, access to the elephants has been restricted for staff and other people as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Both elephants at the Safari Park, Madhubala and Malika, are undergoing treatment for TB, according to authorities.

Madhubala was shifted to Safari Park around two years ago following the death of elephant Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo. Another elephant, Sonia, also died at Safari Park two years ago.

Four African elephants of a rare breed were brought to Pakistan in 2009. Two of the four elephants have died in Karachi over the past four years.

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