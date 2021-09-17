North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain

North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain which will move towards northeastwards across much of England on Sunday.

The flood might lead to restricted flooding and trouble to transport.

Between 12:00 on Sunday 19 and on Sunday 19, heavy rain is predicted.

There is a probability that some houses may be damaged and flooded.

Where flooding occurs, Services of trains and buses might be postponed.

Spray and flooding might lead to problematic driving conditions and the certain road ends.

Minor possibility of power cuts and other services.