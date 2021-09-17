Over open Atlantic waters, a tropical storm might form
The tropical storm is nearly to slow down, a factor that meteorologist stated favors possible development and where it paths over the open waters may regulate whether the U.S. will face effects.
On top of an emerging danger near to the United States, forecasters say there’s one more system that has a great chance of emerging in the future days. And beyond that, new fears were too on their radar.
A humid wave set about 1,100 miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has remained chosen as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center.
It seemed to be very strong as it moved off the coast of Africa a couple of days ago with many heavy showers and thunderstorms, however, there has been a key factor that may be liable for stopping tropical growth from having happened through Thursday.
