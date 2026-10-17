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Hurricane Trudy threatens Mexico’s western coast with heavy rain and flooding

Coastal communities also face potential flooding from storm surge.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Mexico braces for Hurricane Trudy as heavy rain raises flood concerns

Hurricane Trudy continued to pack winds of 90 mph on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, as it moved toward Mexico’s western coast, raising the risk of flash flooding, landslides and dangerous coastal conditions, with forecasters warning the storm could strengthen before weakening on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2026.


The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Trudy was about 190 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo early on Saturday. The storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall to several western Mexican states through the weekend, threatening communities with flooding and landslides.


Hurricane conditions were expected in the warning area on Saturday night, while tropical storm conditions were forecast to affect the region. The hurricane center also warned that hurricane conditions were possible in areas under a hurricane watch.


Rainfall poses a major threat, particularly in mountainous areas. Trudy is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with isolated totals approaching 15 inches. The heavy downpours could trigger severe flooding and landslides.


In Guerrero and Nayarit, the storm’s outer rain bands could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals reaching about 6 inches. The hurricane center warned that flash flooding was possible in these areas.


Coastal communities also face potential flooding from storm surge, particularly in locations exposed to onshore winds.

Meanwhile, swells generated by Trudy were already affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast.


These swells were expected to move north toward the west-central coast through the weekend, creating dangerous surf and strong rip currents.


Forecasters said Trudy could intensify further before beginning to weaken, leaving parts of Mexico’s western coast at risk from heavy rainfall, flooding and hazardous ocean conditions.

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