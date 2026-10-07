Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.82 PKR
Rs. 396.65/ltr
DIESEL
-0.91 PKR
Rs. 394.94/ltr
Headlines
Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

Cooler weather expected in parts of western US, NOAA says

NOAA’s latest six- to 10-day outlook covers Oct. 12-16 and is based on forecast data.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: Most of the United States could experience above-normal temperatures in mid-October, but parts of the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest may see cooler-than-average weather, according to new forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA’s latest six- to 10-day outlook covers Oct. 12-16 and is based on forecast data compared with climate conditions from 1991-2020.

The temperature outlook shows above-normal temperatures across much of the country, including parts of the South, Midwest and Northeast. Florida and Texas are among the areas expected to experience temperatures above the seasonal average.

Hawaii and most of Alaska are also forecast to be warmer than normal, while Maine is expected to see temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

However, a pocket of cooler weather is forecast across parts of the Mountain region and Pacific Northwest. The area includes most of Idaho and portions of Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, where temperatures could fall below normal for the period.

The forecast comes as parts of the western United States experience an ongoing heat wave. Forecasters expect temperatures to ease in some areas next week.

California, which has also experienced unusually hot conditions, could see relief as cooler air moves in from Alaska and the Pacific Ocean.

NOAA’s precipitation outlook also points to wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the United States from Oct. 12-16.

Parts of the East South Central, West South Central and Southwest regions are likely to receive above-normal precipitation. Much of the South, Midwest, Northeast and Mountain West could also see precipitation levels above the seasonal average.

Alaska and Hawaii are likewise expected to receive above-normal precipitation.

Northern California, Oregon, Washington and parts of Idaho and Montana, however, could see below-normal precipitation during the period.

The outlook comes as a strengthening El Niño is expected to influence weather patterns across the United States during the fall and winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has indicated a high likelihood of a very strong El Niño event, which could affect temperatures and precipitation patterns in the coming months.

Recommended

G3 geomagnetic storm may bring Northern Lights to US

G3 geomagnetic storm may bring Northern Lights to US
US States at risk of heavy rain and snow as strong El Niño looms

US States at risk of heavy rain and snow as strong El Niño looms
Iran proposes seven-day roadmap to end war with US

Iran proposes seven-day roadmap to end war with US
Trump calls on Europe to release diesel reserves as U.S. weighs export ban

Trump calls on Europe to release diesel reserves as U.S. weighs export ban
US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine

US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine
Wildfire smoke carries greater health risks, major studies find

Wildfire smoke carries greater health risks, major studies find
US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security

US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security
US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

Xi Jinping to visit US for talks with Trump from Sept 23-25

Xi Jinping to visit US for talks with Trump from Sept 23-25
Scorching temperatures raise safety concerns at FIFA World Cup

Scorching temperatures raise safety concerns at FIFA World Cup
Controversial red card puts FIFA officials under spotlight

Controversial red card puts FIFA officials under spotlight
Global oil prices slide as Pakistan eyes more relief at the pump

Global oil prices slide as Pakistan eyes more relief at the pump