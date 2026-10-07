Cooler weather expected in parts of western US, NOAA says

NOAA’s latest six- to 10-day outlook covers Oct. 12-16 and is based on forecast data.

WASHINGTON: Most of the United States could experience above-normal temperatures in mid-October, but parts of the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest may see cooler-than-average weather, according to new forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA’s latest six- to 10-day outlook covers Oct. 12-16 and is based on forecast data compared with climate conditions from 1991-2020.

The temperature outlook shows above-normal temperatures across much of the country, including parts of the South, Midwest and Northeast. Florida and Texas are among the areas expected to experience temperatures above the seasonal average.

Hawaii and most of Alaska are also forecast to be warmer than normal, while Maine is expected to see temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

However, a pocket of cooler weather is forecast across parts of the Mountain region and Pacific Northwest. The area includes most of Idaho and portions of Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, where temperatures could fall below normal for the period.

The forecast comes as parts of the western United States experience an ongoing heat wave. Forecasters expect temperatures to ease in some areas next week.

California, which has also experienced unusually hot conditions, could see relief as cooler air moves in from Alaska and the Pacific Ocean.

NOAA’s precipitation outlook also points to wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the United States from Oct. 12-16.

Parts of the East South Central, West South Central and Southwest regions are likely to receive above-normal precipitation. Much of the South, Midwest, Northeast and Mountain West could also see precipitation levels above the seasonal average.

Alaska and Hawaii are likewise expected to receive above-normal precipitation.

Northern California, Oregon, Washington and parts of Idaho and Montana, however, could see below-normal precipitation during the period.

The outlook comes as a strengthening El Niño is expected to influence weather patterns across the United States during the fall and winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has indicated a high likelihood of a very strong El Niño event, which could affect temperatures and precipitation patterns in the coming months.