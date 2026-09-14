Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible

Temperatures may reach 40 C as humidity remains high.

KARACHI: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is bracing for another hot day Monday, with light rain and thunderstorms expected after 1 p.m., offering possible relief from the heat.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 C, while the maximum is expected to reach 40 C. Temperatures were feeling as high as 38 C in the city.

Humidity stood at 68%, while sea breezes remained suspended.

Northerly winds were blowing at around 4 kilometers per hour.

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Karachi through Sept. 16, with showers potentially providing temporary relief from the prevailing conditions.