UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge

UKHSA has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.

LONDON: Health authorities in the United Kingdom have issued the first cold-health alert of the winter season, warning that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in parts of the country later this week.





The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.





Health officials have urged people to check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbours, warning that falling temperatures could increase demand for health and social care services.





Experts said cold weather poses particular risks to people aged 65 and above and those with pre-existing health conditions, including heart and lung diseases.





Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, said this was the first cold-health alert of the winter, adding that further warnings could be issued as the season progresses.





She urged people to take precautions, including keeping their homes adequately heated and wearing warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold.





According to the Met Office, colder conditions are expected to move into northern parts of the UK from Wednesday, with snow showers forecast in northern Scotland overnight into Thursday.





Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius in parts of northern and southern England on Friday, while London could see temperatures drop to 3C.