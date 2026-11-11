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Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge

UKHSA has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Health authorities in the United Kingdom have issued the first cold-health alert of the winter season, warning that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in parts of the country later this week.


The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.


Health officials have urged people to check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbours, warning that falling temperatures could increase demand for health and social care services.


Experts said cold weather poses particular risks to people aged 65 and above and those with pre-existing health conditions, including heart and lung diseases.


Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, said this was the first cold-health alert of the winter, adding that further warnings could be issued as the season progresses.


She urged people to take precautions, including keeping their homes adequately heated and wearing warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold.


According to the Met Office, colder conditions are expected to move into northern parts of the UK from Wednesday, with snow showers forecast in northern Scotland overnight into Thursday.


Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius in parts of northern and southern England on Friday, while London could see temperatures drop to 3C.

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