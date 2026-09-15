Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Light rain forecast in Karachi as hot, humid weather persists

The maximum temperature in the city was likely to remain between 35°C (95°F) and 37°C (98.6°F), the department said. The minimum temperature recorded was 28°C (82.4°F), while humidity stood at 81%.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Light rain was forecast in Karachi on Tuesday, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in the city was likely to remain between 35°C (95°F) and 37°C (98.6°F), the department said. The minimum temperature recorded was 28°C (82.4°F), while humidity stood at 81%.


Winds were blowing from the southwest at 11 kilometers per hour (7 mph), the department said, adding that light rain could occur in different parts of the city.

The forecast comes as a monsoon system over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas continues to move westward. The weather department expects rain and thunderstorms in parts of Sindh province until Sept. 16.

The spell is expected to affect several districts, particularly areas in southeastern Sindh, with intermittent breaks in rainfall, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority advised relevant authorities to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant during the expected weather spell.

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