Sunday, October 25, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, October 25, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
25-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.91 PKR
Rs. 393.66/ltr
Headlines
NCCIA arrests father accused of selling pornographic videos of his own children online for money Glastonbury Festival 2027 lineup rumors spark buzz around major artists Islamabad to host Pakistan tourism and family festival from Nov. 6-8 11 shot including children in shooting near Florida A&M University Scientists rewrite DNA inside a living patient for the first time PM Shehbaz Sharif to equip students with 500,000 Chromebooks and internet access Pakistan security forces target militant leadership in Qila Saifullah operation NCCIA arrests father accused of selling pornographic videos of his own children online for money Glastonbury Festival 2027 lineup rumors spark buzz around major artists Islamabad to host Pakistan tourism and family festival from Nov. 6-8 11 shot including children in shooting near Florida A&M University Scientists rewrite DNA inside a living patient for the first time PM Shehbaz Sharif to equip students with 500,000 Chromebooks and internet access Pakistan security forces target militant leadership in Qila Saifullah operation

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar official orders action to curb rising wheat prices

Dar emphasized that safeguarding national food security and ensuring the availability of essential items at reasonable prices were government priorities

Web Desk October 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, on Saturday directed federal and provincial governments to take all necessary measures, including increasing market supply, to bring rising wheat prices under control.


Chairing a cabinet committee meeting to review the stocks, prices and supply of essential commodities, Dar emphasized that safeguarding national food security and ensuring the availability of essential items at reasonable prices were government priorities.


Participants reviewed national reserves, procurement frameworks, domestic consumption and price trends. They were informed that stocks of essential commodities remained adequate, ensuring stability in local supplies, and that domestic and imported wheat stocks were sufficient to meet requirements until the next harvest.


On sugar, the committee was told that its price in the domestic market remained well below the targeted retail price of 155 rupees ($0.55) per kilogram, with surplus stocks available until the next crushing season.


Dar directed federal and provincial authorities to closely monitor market networks, stressing that all organizations must show zero tolerance for hoarding and market speculation.


The meeting was attended by National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the secretaries of the national food security and research and commerce ministries, the chief secretaries of all provinces, and senior officials from relevant federal and provincial departments.


In a related development, the PTI Kisan Wing welcomed the government's announcement of a wheat support price of 4,500 rupees ($16) per maund (40 kilograms), while expressing reservations about its implementation and demanding concrete measures to ensure farmers receive the announced rate for their produce.


A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set the new indicative wheat support price for 2027, increasing it by 1,000 rupees ($3.55) from the rate fixed last year.


In a statement issued Saturday, PTI Kisan Wing Central Secretary Information Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich said the announcement had come after a prolonged wait and persistent demands by farmers' organizations, which had repeatedly urged the government to protect growers from rising production costs and financial losses.


He welcomed the announcement but said its significance would depend on whether the government ensured its implementation in letter and spirit. Merely announcing a support price would serve little purpose if farmers continued to be denied the promised rate when selling their wheat, he added.


Referring to previous wheat procurement seasons, Sadhraich said farmers had repeatedly suffered despite government claims and official announcements regarding support prices.


"In the absence of an effective procurement mechanism, middlemen and commission agents exploited growers' vulnerability, compelling them to sell their produce at throwaway prices, often without effective intervention by the relevant authorities," he said.


He cautioned the government against repeating these mistakes, saying farmers could not afford another season of financial uncertainty after investing heavily in seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, diesel, electricity and irrigation.


"A support price announced on paper provides no meaningful relief unless farmers can actually sell their wheat at the declared rate," he added.


Sadhraich demanded that the government immediately announce a clear wheat procurement policy, ensuring that it purchased wheat directly from farmers at the announced rate.


He said the policy should spell out procurement arrangements and operational procedures and establish an effective monitoring mechanism to prevent exploitation by middlemen and ensure that the benefits reached genuine growers.


He also called for the timely establishment of procurement centers, transparent purchasing procedures and an accessible complaints mechanism so that small and medium-sized farmers could sell their produce without unnecessary hurdles or pressure from market intermediaries.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated

Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions