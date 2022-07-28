The German city of Hanover has banned hot water in public buildings and implemented heating-reduction measures.

Every kilowatt-hour saved saves the gas storage tanks, mayor’s office says.

The city will also turn off façade lighting and fountains.

Advertisement

The German city of Hanover has banned hot water in public buildings and implemented heating-reduction measures in the midst of the gas crisis, according to the Hanover mayor’s office.

“Every kilowatt-hour saved saves the gas storage tanks,” said the mayor’s office in a news release on Wednesday.

It is Germany’s first city to implement cold showers in public buildings, making hot water unavailable for hand-washing and other purposes in government buildings, gyms, and swimming pools.

The city will also turn off façade lighting and fountains, as well as reduce heating in public buildings.

“The goal is to reduce our energy consumption by 15%,” said Mayor Belit Onay. “This is a response to the looming gas shortage, which is a big challenge for municipalities — especially for a big city like Hanover.”

“The situation is unpredictable, as just the last few days have shown,” he added. “Nevertheless, the state capital is trying to prepare as best it can.”

Advertisement

Members of the European Union are scrambling to save and store gas for the winter, and on Tuesday, energy ministers agreed in principle to reduce gas consumption by 15% from August to March.

Also Read BASF says gas crisis won’t affect chemical plants Ludwigshafen is the world's largest chemical production factory, employing 39,000 people. The...