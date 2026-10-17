Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort, a three-story wooden building, and spread rapidly.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: At least 10 people, including children, were killed and several others injured in a fire at a beach resort near Inani Beach in Bangladesh’s popular tourist destination of Cox’s Bazar on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort, a three-story wooden building, and spread rapidly, according to fire service officials.

Rescue workers brought the blaze under control with the help of two fire service units. Personnel from the Border Guard Bangladesh also took part in the rescue operation.

Authorities said children were among the victims. Some bodies were severely burned, making identification difficult, and DNA testing may be required to establish their identities.

Local authorities have formed an investigation committee to determine the cause of the fire. Initial reports did not establish what triggered the blaze, although local sources cited a kitchen stove or an electrical short circuit as possible causes.

Fire service officials said the resort did not have the required fire safety license and certificate and had previously been warned about fire safety risks.

About 30 people, most of them tourists, were reportedly inside the resort when the fire broke out.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about fire safety arrangements and enforcement of safety regulations at tourist destinations in Bangladesh.