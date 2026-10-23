Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean

The exercise marks a new step in military cooperation between the two countries.

PARIS: Britain and France have carried out their first joint military exercise involving France’s airborne nuclear capabilities, with British fighter jets escorting French warplanes over the Mediterranean in a move highlighting the allies’ growing cooperation amid rising tensions with Russia.





The exercise took place under the name “Rummy,” according to France’s Armed Forces Ministry. French Rafale fighter jets took off from Saint-Dizier Air Base in northeastern France and were escorted by British Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters during a simulated nuclear strike.





The exercise marks a new step in military cooperation between the two countries as European nations face growing security concerns and uncertainty over the United States's long-term role in defending the continent.

France and Britain agreed in July 2025 to strengthen cooperation between their nuclear forces in response to increasing threats to Europe. “Having independent nuclear forces does not preclude coordination,” French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Friday.





Vautrin added that nuclear cooperation between the two countries was continuing to deepen, noting that British Typhoon fighters had joined a French nuclear exercise for the first time.





British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the joint operation sent a clear message about the two allies' commitment to European security.





“In an increasingly dangerous world, our adversaries should be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and France stand together in their commitment to European security and to maintaining the deterrence that has helped preserve peace for generations,” Streeting said.





The exercise comes as France moves to expand its nuclear deterrence capabilities. President Emmanuel Macron announced in March that France would increase its nuclear arsenal and introduced an initiative offering European partners joint exercises and the possible temporary deployment of French nuclear-capable assets on their territory.





France currently maintains about 290 nuclear warheads, launched from submarines and aircraft, at an annual cost of roughly 5.6 billion euros, or $6.04 billion, according to the figures cited in the report.





Britain has an estimated 225 nuclear warheads. Both countries maintain independent nuclear forces, while Russia and the United States each possess more than 5,000 nuclear warheads.





The latest exercise highlights the growing coordination between London and Paris as both countries seek to strengthen Europe’s defense and nuclear deterrence amid an increasingly uncertain security environment.