Friday, October 23, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, October 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
23-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.64 PKR
Rs. 391.75/ltr
Headlines
Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean

The exercise marks a new step in military cooperation between the two countries.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
France currently maintains about 290 nuclear warheads

PARIS: Britain and France have carried out their first joint military exercise involving France’s airborne nuclear capabilities, with British fighter jets escorting French warplanes over the Mediterranean in a move highlighting the allies’ growing cooperation amid rising tensions with Russia.


The exercise took place under the name “Rummy,” according to France’s Armed Forces Ministry. French Rafale fighter jets took off from Saint-Dizier Air Base in northeastern France and were escorted by British Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters during a simulated nuclear strike.


The exercise marks a new step in military cooperation between the two countries as European nations face growing security concerns and uncertainty over the United States's long-term role in defending the continent.

France and Britain agreed in July 2025 to strengthen cooperation between their nuclear forces in response to increasing threats to Europe. “Having independent nuclear forces does not preclude coordination,” French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Friday.


Vautrin added that nuclear cooperation between the two countries was continuing to deepen, noting that British Typhoon fighters had joined a French nuclear exercise for the first time.


British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the joint operation sent a clear message about the two allies' commitment to European security.


“In an increasingly dangerous world, our adversaries should be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and France stand together in their commitment to European security and to maintaining the deterrence that has helped preserve peace for generations,” Streeting said.


The exercise comes as France moves to expand its nuclear deterrence capabilities. President Emmanuel Macron announced in March that France would increase its nuclear arsenal and introduced an initiative offering European partners joint exercises and the possible temporary deployment of French nuclear-capable assets on their territory.


France currently maintains about 290 nuclear warheads, launched from submarines and aircraft, at an annual cost of roughly 5.6 billion euros, or $6.04 billion, according to the figures cited in the report.


Britain has an estimated 225 nuclear warheads. Both countries maintain independent nuclear forces, while Russia and the United States each possess more than 5,000 nuclear warheads.


The latest exercise highlights the growing coordination between London and Paris as both countries seek to strengthen Europe’s defense and nuclear deterrence amid an increasingly uncertain security environment.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise