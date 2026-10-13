Federal agents search Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in criminal investigation

The search occurred 22 days before the November midterm elections, which will decide the balance of power in Congress for the next two years, raising concerns among Omar’s fellow Democrats.

WASHINGTON: Federal agents searched the home of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move the Democratic congresswoman denounced as an attempt to weaponize federal law enforcement against a political opponent.





Homeland Security Investigations agents “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” at the property in the Washington, D.C., area, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson described the search as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation but provided no further details.





A BBC crew saw several agents at Omar’s home, some carrying boxes to a van.





The nature of the investigation remained unclear. Fox News, which first reported the search, said it concerned immigration paperwork filed by Omar’s late father when she was a child.





Omar, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, said on social media that the search was “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”





“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” she said. “This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”





Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump said he had “nothing to do” with the Justice Department’s investigation into Omar, while calling her a “complainer” and a “terrible person.”





“She comes from a country that is a non-country,” Trump said of the Somali-born congresswoman. “And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution.”





Omar’s communications director, Jacklyn Rogers, called the raid “an outrageous abuse of power” by the Trump administration and said the congresswoman “has done nothing wrong.”





The search occurred 22 days before the November midterm elections, which will decide the balance of power in Congress for the next two years, raising concerns among Omar’s fellow Democrats.





The Justice Department has a longstanding policy of refraining from most enforcement action that is “likely to raise an issue or the perception” that it is being brought to affect an election or disadvantage a candidate.





Trump has previously suggested that Omar “should go back” to Somalia and that she should be deported. U.S. citizenship is required to serve in the House. Omar has described Trump’s insults and attacks as an “unhealthy and creepy obsession.”





The president has also singled out the Somali American community. Last week, he wrote on social media that Minnesota “is being taken over by Somali immigrants” and that “the people of Minnesota must fight back.”





Some Republicans celebrated the search.





“Nobody is above the law,” said Rep. Tom Emmer, who also represents Minnesota. “We look forward to learning more details about this raid and investigation. ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING!”





Omar is the first Somali American elected to the House and represents a district in the Minneapolis area. She and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib were the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Omar won reelection two years ago with 74% of the vote.





Senior political leaders in Minnesota criticized the search.