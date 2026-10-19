France announces partial curfews after violent protests and riots

The prime minister did not specify which cities or areas would be affected or outline the exact restrictions.

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has instructed local authorities to impose partial curfews in some areas beginning Monday evening following violent protests and riots across the country.





Speaking to reporters, Lecornu said his government was fully committed to restoring public order. He added that a state of emergency could be declared if necessary, but said partial curfews were more appropriate at this stage.





The prime minister did not specify which cities or areas would be affected or outline the exact restrictions. However, he ruled out imposing a blanket curfew across Paris, saying any measures should be limited to specific local areas.





Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said during the same news conference that Tuesday evening’s football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona would not be canceled.





The announcement came after violent demonstrations and looting over the weekend. On Monday, mayors of several major French cities demanded answers from the government over what they described as inadequate security preparations.





US President Donald Trump also urged France to close its borders. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that immigrants had taken over France and called for immediate border closures.





The unrest comes as France has already been experiencing weeks of student protests, which have contributed to violence in the streets.