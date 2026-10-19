Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area

France announces partial curfews after violent protests and riots

The prime minister did not specify which cities or areas would be affected or outline the exact restrictions.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has instructed local authorities to impose partial curfews in some areas beginning Monday evening following violent protests and riots across the country.


Speaking to reporters, Lecornu said his government was fully committed to restoring public order. He added that a state of emergency could be declared if necessary, but said partial curfews were more appropriate at this stage.


The prime minister did not specify which cities or areas would be affected or outline the exact restrictions. However, he ruled out imposing a blanket curfew across Paris, saying any measures should be limited to specific local areas.


Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said during the same news conference that Tuesday evening’s football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona would not be canceled.


The announcement came after violent demonstrations and looting over the weekend. On Monday, mayors of several major French cities demanded answers from the government over what they described as inadequate security preparations.


US President Donald Trump also urged France to close its borders. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that immigrants had taken over France and called for immediate border closures.


The unrest comes as France has already been experiencing weeks of student protests, which have contributed to violence in the streets.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise