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PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident Pistachio meets 'swicy' as bold new flavors spice up food trends PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident Pistachio meets 'swicy' as bold new flavors spice up food trends

Houthis say they struck Aramco facility in Riyadh; Saudi Arabia has not confirmed attack

Witness reports smoke, fire near site; no immediate word from Aramco as hostilities escalate.

Web Desk October 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RIYADH: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said Saturday they targeted an Aramco facility in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles and drones, describing the attack as retaliation for Saudi strikes on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces.


A large plume of smoke and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh earlier Saturday, a witness told Reuters.


There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of an attack on an Aramco facility. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


The reported attack comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.


The Houthis said last week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Taif and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco facilities.

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