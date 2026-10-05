Military helicopter crashes in Nigeria with 32 people aboard

Authorities have located the wreckage and a rescue operation is underway, Keyamo said.

ABUJA: A military helicopter carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria, the country’s aviation minister said.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said the helicopter crashed near a naval base in Agbokoeda, in Ondo state.

Authorities have located the wreckage and a rescue operation is underway, Keyamo said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of casualties. However, local reports indicated that multiple people may have been killed in the crash.

Officials were continuing rescue and recovery efforts, with further details expected as the operation progresses.