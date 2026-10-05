Military helicopter crashes in Nigeria with 32 people aboard

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Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds

Military helicopter crashes in Nigeria with 32 people aboard

Authorities have located the wreckage and a rescue operation is underway, Keyamo said.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ABUJA: A military helicopter carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria, the country’s aviation minister said.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said the helicopter crashed near a naval base in Agbokoeda, in Ondo state.

Authorities have located the wreckage and a rescue operation is underway, Keyamo said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of casualties. However, local reports indicated that multiple people may have been killed in the crash.

Officials were continuing rescue and recovery efforts, with further details expected as the operation progresses.

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