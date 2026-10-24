Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests

The disruption extended beyond museums, affecting the performing arts sector as well.

Visitors gathered outside the Louvre’s locked gates, unable to enter the world-famous museum or see its iconic glass pyramid

PARIS: Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa were left disappointed on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 as the Louvre and several other cultural landmarks across Paris closed their doors amid fears of renewed protests and unrest.





Visitors gathered outside the Louvre’s locked gates, unable to enter the world-famous museum or see its iconic glass pyramid.





The precautionary closures came a week after nationwide demonstrations over inflation and deteriorating infrastructure sparked violent clashes and widespread damage across France.





Authorities imposed regional curfews and restricted access to public spaces ahead of Saturday’s planned demonstrations, prompting shutdowns across much of the capital’s cultural sector.





The closures affected institutions including the Musée de l’Orangerie, the Jeu de Paume and the Picasso Museum. The Tuileries Garden, which connects to the Louvre grounds, was also closed to the public.





Canadian tourist Don Nowschuk said he and his companions had hoped to see at least the museum’s famous pyramid.





“We wanted to at least see the pyramid,” he said, expressing surprise at the heavy security presence in the French capital.





“There is so much security that you would think it would be enough to secure the museum,” Nowschuk said, adding that the sight of armed police across Paris was unusual for him.





The disruption extended beyond museums, affecting the performing arts sector as well. The Paris Opera suspended operations at both the Palais Garnier and the Opéra Bastille, citing security concerns for employees and audiences.





Several cultural institutions had announced the closures on Friday, but some visitors arrived without checking the latest notices, only to find the attractions inaccessible.





The precautionary shutdowns underscored the impact of the unrest on Paris’s tourism and cultural life, as authorities sought to protect visitors, staff and public property amid concerns over further demonstrations.