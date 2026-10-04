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Trump to send $90 medicare payments to 20 million senior citizens

Latest financial promise from the president comes as Republicans fight to keep control of Congress in November midterms.

Web Desk October 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said the federal government will send a one-time $90 payment to more than 20 million Americans enrolled in Medicare to help offset the cost of their monthly medical insurance premiums.


Trump said on social media late Friday that the payments will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which he said was given $2 billion by Congress to improve the Medicare fee-for-service program.


The announcement is the latest in a series of financial promises the Republican president has made to voters heading into the November midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake.


Trump's Republican Party currently holds a narrow majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, but his approval rating has been low over his handling of the high cost of living for Americans during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has spiked oil and gas prices.


The White House released some details of Trump's plan on its website, saying most eligible seniors will receive the payment in the form of a $90 direct deposit in early October.


Those without direct deposit will receive a check, also sent in early October, to the mailing address they have registered with Medicare, the White House said.


Last month, Trump proposed sending $5,000 checks to all adult citizens if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate in the midterms, though analysts, economists and even some Republicans in Congress reacted with skepticism to the plan.


The Trump administration is also separately sending $500 payments to nearly 1 million Americans in a move that strategists say could potentially influence some election races.


The White House says those payments were a refund for what it describes as excessive fees charged to people who purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

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