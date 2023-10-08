Above 2000 people die, 600 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Above 2000 people die, 600 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Articles
Advertisement
Above 2000 people die, 600 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Above 2000 people die, 600 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Advertisement

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday claimed 2,000 lives and left 600 others injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometers, while the epicenter of the earthquake was the Zinda Jan District of Herat Province in Afghanistan.

After the earthquake, aftershocks of magnitude 4.6, 6.3, 5.8, and 5.9 were also experienced, the foreign media said.

Earthquake shocks were also felt in Iran and Turkmenistan, the news agency reported.

Majority of the casualties were reported due to landslides and building collapse due to the earthquake.

Advertisement

The rescue officials reported that the death toll could rise due to the people being trapped under the mudslides and rubble.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Afghanistan News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story