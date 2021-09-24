Islamabad Police has established self-defense training for women.

Islamabad Police launched self-defense classes for women
A one-month complete self-defense course for females has been launched by the Islamabad Police Department, which includes physical training, weapons training, and an assault course.
Classes will be held three times a week, from 4 pm to 7 pm, and will cost Rs30, 000. An online application form is presently available for registration.
The training teaches all women how to protect themselves and how to build a strong culture among the country’s female population.
According to Lahore police, the number of incidents of sexual assault and harassment has grown by 300 percent in the city.
