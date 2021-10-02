Robot football stars to overcome humans in the next 30 years

The RoboCup initiative has set the ambitious goal of having robot football stars beat humans in the next 30 years.

Scientists have developed artificial intelligence players that are human-shaped and capable of making their own decisions about when to pass or shoot.

Because of technological advancements, Peter Stone, the president of the RoboCup and a computer science professor at the University of Texas, believes that the bots have a good chance of winning the famous trophy.

Peter told the media, “It’s certainly plausible. I wouldn’t bet too much on it but I wouldn’t bet too much against it either.

“Thirty years is a long time technologically speaking. A lot can happen in that kind of time span.”