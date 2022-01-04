David Bowie’s music rights bought by Warner Music

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 05:36 pm

David Bowie’s complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like “Heroes,” has been purchased by Warner Music Group’s publishing division.

Bowie pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to create some of his generation’s most inventive songs. Unfortunately, he died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Read more: British Pop Icon David Bowie’s $4 Painting Sold For Nearly $90,000

Songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums, as well as the posthumous studio album release, are included in the contract.

The financial parameters of the sale were not disclosed in Warner Music’s announcement on Monday. But a source close to the situation indicated it was worth around $250 million.

The pandemic impacted physical revenue streams and delayed the release of new records. Businesses have moved to boost royalties by purchasing artists’ libraries.

Read more: Pinch of stardust: Bowie back with lost album of early songs

Warner Music, which is home to artists like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars, has teamed up with Madonna to relaunch her entire repertoire over the next three years.

The agreement with David Bowie’s estate comes days before the rocker’s 75th birthday on January 8.

Read More

3 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio couldn't get the painting he so dearly wanted

As an art lover and collector DiCaprio is often seen at art...
18 hours ago
Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?

A Titanic replica is slated to be completed in 2022. The revival...
6 days ago
Chanel found its new global CEO

On Tuesday, Chanel picked Leena Nair. She was a former Unilever executive,...
7 days ago
'Robot chef' cooks up veggie burgers at Israel restaurant

An Israeli fast food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made...
1 week ago
Another fans favorite ‘Bridgerton’ premiere date revealed

Gossip mongers, mark your date as Lady Whistledown is back with all...
1 week ago
Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video

A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the...