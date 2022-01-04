David Bowie’s music rights bought by Warner Music

David Bowie’s complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like “Heroes,” has been purchased by Warner Music Group’s publishing division.

Bowie pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to create some of his generation’s most inventive songs. Unfortunately, he died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Read more: British Pop Icon David Bowie’s $4 Painting Sold For Nearly $90,000

Songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums, as well as the posthumous studio album release, are included in the contract.

The financial parameters of the sale were not disclosed in Warner Music’s announcement on Monday. But a source close to the situation indicated it was worth around $250 million.

The pandemic impacted physical revenue streams and delayed the release of new records. Businesses have moved to boost royalties by purchasing artists’ libraries.

Read more: Pinch of stardust: Bowie back with lost album of early songs

Warner Music, which is home to artists like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars, has teamed up with Madonna to relaunch her entire repertoire over the next three years.

The agreement with David Bowie’s estate comes days before the rocker’s 75th birthday on January 8.