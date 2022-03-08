Devin Booker is speaking out about his hidden romance with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel

The professional basketball player opened out about his romance with the KUWTK alum in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. The couple initially made news together in the spring of 2020, when they were observed on numerous occasions together. Leading to speculation that they were dating.

During the conversation, Booker was questioned if dating Jenner as he navigates celebrity was a good idea. He responded, “I wouldn’t say hard.” To be honest, I’m having the time of my life, and that slipped out of my mouth so readily since it wasn’t always like this.” Despite his many difficulties, Booker went on to say that he was in a “good position” now. “I love my family, I love the people around me,” Booker continued, admitting that he appreciated the way his life had unfolded itself.

Meanwhile, Booker expressed his pride in himself and his accomplishments. Saying, “I love the impact that I get to have on this planet, the younger generation under me, and the youngsters who look up to me.” For the uninitiated, On Valentine’s Day 2021, the Phoenix Suns player and the Jenner sibling made their love public. When the 26-year-old model posted an adorable photo of the two cuddling together on her Instagram stories. Following this major reveal, the pair also celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021. By posting several adorable photos on their Instagram accounts.

However, the couple is still adamant about keeping their relationship private, as Kendall previously demanded that Booker be kept out of the spotlight.

