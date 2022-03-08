Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Devin Booker is speaking out about his hidden romance with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The professional basketball player opened out about his romance with the KUWTK alum in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. The couple initially made news together in the spring of 2020, when they were observed on numerous occasions together. Leading to speculation that they were dating.

Read more: Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

During the conversation, Booker was questioned if dating Jenner as he navigates celebrity was a good idea. He responded, “I wouldn’t say hard.” To be honest, I’m having the time of my life, and that slipped out of my mouth so readily since it wasn’t always like this.” Despite his many difficulties, Booker went on to say that he was in a “good position” now. “I love my family, I love the people around me,” Booker continued, admitting that he appreciated the way his life had unfolded itself.

Read more: PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Booker expressed his pride in himself and his accomplishments. Saying, “I love the impact that I get to have on this planet, the younger generation under me, and the youngsters who look up to me.” For the uninitiated, On Valentine’s Day 2021, the Phoenix Suns player and the Jenner sibling made their love public. When the 26-year-old model posted an adorable photo of the two cuddling together on her Instagram stories. Following this major reveal, the pair also celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021. By posting several adorable photos on their Instagram accounts.

However, the couple is still adamant about keeping their relationship private, as Kendall previously demanded that Booker be kept out of the spotlight.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Kalpen Suresh Modi talks about his experience in Hollywood

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known by his stage name Kal Penn, is...
3 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine...
3 days ago
Horoscope Today 5th March- The 'Luckiest Day of the Year' has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I'm sure you are! It's...
3 days ago
Madamé Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society's growth, as...
3 days ago
Amy Schumer broke Micheal Cera's policy of Family secrecy

Michael Cera's life has taken a turn for the better! According to...
6 days ago
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Yami Gautam
32 seconds ago
Yami Gautam makes a humble appeal on Women’s Day, ‘Help end sexual violence’

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
2 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...
world record
6 mins ago
Watch: A visitor sets a new world record for poi weaving

By spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute,...
Shehbaz Sharif
9 mins ago
Opposition has more than required numbers for success of no-confidence move, claims Zardari

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the opposition has collectively...
Adsence Ad 300X600