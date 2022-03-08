Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:21 pm
Pete Davidson tries to downplay Kanye West’s threads

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:21 pm
Pete Davidson is apparently “respecting the process” amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s protracted divorce drama. As the comedian has remained silent in the face of Kanye’s internet attacks. Including the recently released music video in which Kanye mocked Davidson with an animated cartoon.

Read more: Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘furious’ with Kanye West over his disturbing video of Pete Davidson being buried

While rumours said Pete laughed at West’s recent music video, his true reaction an insider claimed is more. “Pete is attempting to act as if Kanye’s antics are hilarious,” the insider claimed, “but no one believes him.” According to reports, the Saturday Night Live star is attempting to “downplay the effect” of the footage.

“He truly feels terrible for the guy, but at the same time, he simply wishes he could be left alone,” the source added.

Kanye had uploaded a series of postings criticising Davidson on his Instagram before releasing the music video. In the video he used an animated cartoon resembling Davidson that is dragged and buried alive in the video. While Davidson made a brief Instagram comeback in the midst of all of this. The comedian has since quit social media without uploading a single post.

Read more: Pete Davidson’s friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye’s online insults drew a rebuke from Kim, who claimed to have posted a text from Kardashian warning him. That his rants about Davidson could constitute a “security risk” to Pete. Kanye then implored his fans not to do anything if they see Davidson while out and about.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

