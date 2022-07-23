Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Elon Musk is expected to be irritated by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s latest move, as the former couple appears to be defying the billionaire’s advice to “move on.”

Elon Musk, the Aquaman actress’s ex-boyfriend, advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on.’

He tweeted. “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

However, nearly two months after the verdict in the defamation trial, the former couple filed separate appeals against their convictions.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s attorneys filed an appeal on Friday, just 24 hours after Heard filed an appeal for her three convictions in the same case.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to have reached a new stage.