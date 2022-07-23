Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Advertisement

Elon Musk is expected to be irritated by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s latest move, as the former couple appears to be defying the billionaire’s advice to “move on.”

Elon Musk, the Aquaman actress’s ex-boyfriend, advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on.’

Also Read

Elon Musk: Tesla Sold Its Bitcoin Due to China’s COVID Lockdowns
Elon Musk: Tesla Sold Its Bitcoin Due to China’s COVID Lockdowns

Tesla sold 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings, valued at around $936...

He tweeted. “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

However, nearly two months after the verdict in the defamation trial, the former couple filed separate appeals against their convictions.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s attorneys filed an appeal on Friday, just 24 hours after Heard filed an appeal for her three convictions in the same case.

Also Read

Amber Heard mother thought Elon Musk gave her defective Tesla
Amber Heard mother thought Elon Musk gave her defective Tesla

Amber Heard used to think Elon Musk gave her a Tesla with...

Advertisement

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to have reached a new stage.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
A Best time to Eat Food
A Best time to Eat Food
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story