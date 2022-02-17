Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

Ryan Reynolds will not feature in the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange 2 is set to hit theatres in May. Far later than its original spring 2021 release date, and excitement is high.

After a cameo in Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will return in the Sam Raimi-directed film. This time, Doctor Strange is dealing with the darker side of the multiverse, as a terrifying new foe arises.

Doctor Strange 2 stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. With the latest teaser, Doctor Strange 2 literally blew up the internet this week. Like No Way Home, it’s been claimed that Multiverse of Madness will have a number of appearances from past Marvel flicks.

When Patrick Stewart’s voice was heard conversing with Stephen in the footage, it seemed to confirm some of those beliefs. Hinting that he’s reprising his role as Professor X. Many people assumed that this meant that Reynolds’ Deadpool will finally make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2. But the actor wants to put those rumors to rest. During a special screening for his new Netflix film The Adam Project, Reynolds said that he is not in Multiverse of Madness. He clarified, “I’m not in the movie.” “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie,” he said when asked again.

Reynolds’ comments will surely be meaningless to Marvel fans. Few will forget Andrew Garfield’s protestations that he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

