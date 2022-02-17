Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:09 pm

Ryan Reynolds will not feature in the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange 2 is set to hit theatres in May. Far later than its original spring 2021 release date, and excitement is high.

After a cameo in Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will return in the Sam Raimi-directed film. This time, Doctor Strange is dealing with the darker side of the multiverse, as a terrifying new foe arises.

Read more: Brie Larson confesses that playing Captain Marvel stretched her ‘beyond what was feasible.

Doctor Strange 2 stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. With the latest teaser, Doctor Strange 2 literally blew up the internet this week. Like No Way Home, it’s been claimed that Multiverse of Madness will have a number of appearances from past Marvel flicks.

When Patrick Stewart’s voice was heard conversing with Stephen in the footage, it seemed to confirm some of those beliefs. Hinting that he’s reprising his role as Professor X. Many people assumed that this meant that Reynolds’ Deadpool will finally make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2. But the actor wants to put those rumors to rest. During a special screening for his new Netflix film The Adam Project, Reynolds said that he is not in Multiverse of Madness. He clarified, “I’m not in the movie.” “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie,” he said when asked again.

Read more: Brie Larson’s training for Captain Marvel took her body ‘far beyond’ her expectations.

Reynolds’ comments will surely be meaningless to Marvel fans. Few will forget Andrew Garfield’s protestations that he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Kanye West opens up about his mental health issues

Kanye West has spoken up about his mental health issues, stating that...
18 hours ago
6 simple ways for working women to de-stress their skin

Being a working woman, it is difficult to follow a complicated skincare...
20 hours ago
Ayeza Khan shows off her easy-breezy look for summer, see photos

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease....
2 days ago
Liam Payne is all praise for son Bear; says he is sly but smart

Liam Payne recently spoke up about his 4-year-old kid Bear, who has...
2 days ago
Legendary Comic filmmaker Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75

Hollywood is in mourning on the passing of a legendary comic filmmaker....
2 days ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gigi Hadid
4 mins ago
Bella and Gigi Hadid’s new shoot leaves nothing to the imagination, sending fans into a frenzy

In a racy styling session for a company, Gigi Hadid and her...
9 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Bill Gates on unending support for polio eradication

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated and thanked the Bill...
Saba Qamar drops jaws in a bold and breezy outfit
12 mins ago
Saba Qamar drops jaws in a bold and breezy outfit

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is known for her bold personality and phenomenal...
Andrew
17 mins ago
What is the source of Andrew’s funds? How the Queen’s bailout may end up costing taxpayers

So Prince Andrew has finally paid off Virginia Giuffre, rumoured to have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600