E-Challan is significantly reducing traffic violations in Islamabad

The E-Challan system has significantly reduced traffic violations in Islamabad since its inception.

The purpose of introducing the new system was to provide a safe road environment for motorists, and by observing a decline in traffic violation its purpose has been accomplished, and drivers now adhere to the traffic rules.

Over 20,000 E-Challans have been issued to motorists for various violations in the last five months, in which 11,358 were for overspeeding and 8,990 were for lane indiscipline.

The E-Challan is sent to the address of the vehicle owners that they had registered with the Federal Excise and Taxation Office, and it should be paid within 10 days after the issuance date. In the case of non-payment, a copy of the challan is placed in the master file of the vehicle, and legal action is taken against the owner.

Furthermore, the owner could not sell or transfer the vehicle until the challan is paid.

The Inspector-General of Islamabad Police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, said that the project is using the latest technology like High Definition (HD) cameras and Drone Cameras for modern policing.

He also said that this system is helpful in the implementation of traffic laws and effective monitoring of the city, and affirmed that the system will continue to improve Islamabad’s traffic.

He expressed his hopes for the success of the E-Challan system and praised the efforts of Director General Safe City for introducing it.