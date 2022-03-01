Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
SAG Awards 2022 highlight: Micheal Keaton tears up while delivering his speech

To say the least, the SAG Awards 2022 provided some of the most memorable moments of the year. Michael Keaton’s appearance on stage after almost missing out on the award. For his outstanding performance in the Hulu series Dopesick was one such example. In the category of Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Keaton was nominated.

As Salma Hayek, dressed in a stunning pink gown, proclaimed the winner of the category, she was left perplexed on stage because Keaton was nowhere to be found. “Are you kidding me?” Hayek said, immediately regaining her calm. While she joked about having “stage fright,” Keaton arrived and rushed onto the stage. Confessing, “Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room,” he added comically, “It’s crowded by the way.” The Beetlejuice actor went on to give a heartfelt statement in which he honoured his nephew and sister.

Read more: SAG Awards 2022: List of winners and nominees

For those who are unfamiliar with the storey of Dopesick, it is a very personal one for Keaton, who lost his nephew Michael to a fentanyl overdose. Dopesick delves into the heart of America’s opiate addiction crisis. “There’s a case to be made, and it’s a legitimate one, that a night like tonight is self-serving, narcissistic,” the actor remarked in his remarks. Expressing his gratitude for the honours. There’s a valid point to be made.” “That said, I’ll speak for myself, I am so fortunate….I’m so privileged to do what I do,” he continued. Who gets to have a job where they can be a part of a production like Dopesick that can genuinely create thought, conversation, and actual change?

Read more: Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

However, Keaton also spoke about the “massive inequity” present in our world, from financial to racial. He then also added, “I can feel the rolling thunder of eye-rolling coming across,” Keaton took a firm stance against these naysayers. And said, “people saying to me things like ‘shut and dribble, shut up and act.’ The acting, I’ll quit. The shutting up, not so much.” The Founder actor then continued to thank his cast members and others who worked hard on the project before he choked up and stopped. Keaton remembered his late nephew and dedicated the award to him. Keaton left the stage in tears as many others present were also moved by his words.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

