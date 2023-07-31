Bajaur suicide attack death toll climbs to 54

36 bodies have been handed over.

Over 50 minors who were injured have been treated and discharged.

Medical teams are tirelessly working to provide care and support to those affected by this tragic incident.

DMS Khar Hospital’s Dr. Naseeb Gul has confirmed that the death toll from the devastating suicide blast in Bajaur has risen to 54, with over 150 people injured.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal provided an update on the injured, stating that more than 90 individuals are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Unfortunately, after the passing of three more injured victims, the number of martyrs has reached 46, as reported by Dr. Faisal.

According to Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, a total of 61 injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals across the province.

Among the injured, 32 are presently receiving treatment at Taimargarh Hospital, while 10 others are under care at CMH Peshawar.

Tragically, three individuals succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Additionally, three injured individuals are being treated at Lady Reading Hospital, and 16 others are receiving medical attention in Bajaur.

The bodies of 36 deceased individuals have been handed over to their grieving relatives.

However, the remains of eight victims are yet to be identified due to the severity of their injuries.

