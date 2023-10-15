Case registered into tragic Turbat labourers’ killing

An investigation into the killing of six laborers in Turbat district of Balochistan, has been initiated with a case registered at the Makran Counter-Terrorism Department police station on Sunday.

The case has been filed based on an application by one of the laborers, Niaz, against unidentified motorcyclists who allegedly fired upon an under-construction house belonging to a contractor named Naseer.

This house was housing eight laborers at the time of the attack.

The case includes various charges, such as murder, attempted murder, and terrorism-related offenses.

Tragically, from the indiscriminate firing by unidentified individuals, Sikander, Shafiq, Rizwan, Shahbaz, and Waseem from Multan lost their lives, while Naeem from Narowal and Ghulam Mustafa from Multan sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the bodies of the laborers were transported to their hometown in Multan on Sunday morning through a special flight from Balochistan.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, arranged for the transportation of the deceased laborers from Khalid Air Base.

At the airbase, prayers were held to seek forgiveness for the departed workers, and the caretaker Chief Minister expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasized that the entire Balochistan community mourns the loss of these innocent laborers, and their grieving families are in the thoughts of all.

Furthermore, the Balochistan government is committed to promptly providing compensation to the families of the martyred laborers and those who were injured in the incident, said Caretaker CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

Added that the killing of these innocent laborers was an act of extreme brutality, and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Kech, Hussain Jan Baloch, briefed the caretaker Chief Minister about the incident, mentioning that the deceased laborers had been working in Turbat for several years.

He also revealed that a profiling process for laborers working in the district has been initiated and will be completed within a week.