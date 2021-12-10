Umera Ahmed, turns 45 today! Here are few facts about her on her Birthday.

Umera Ahmed was born on December 10, 1976 in Gujranwala, Punjab. She did her masters in English Literature from Murray College in Sialkot, the same college that produced Allama Muhammad Iqbal, one of the most renowned and accomplished intellectuals and poets of the twentieth century.

As her alumni, she too gained fame and is counted in few of the best writers in Pakistan today. Her most famous drama serial Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan gained her an award for the best writer in Lux Style Award. Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan was first introduced as a novel in 1998 and was published in women’s monthly digest and got instant popularity. Pir-e-kamal is also one of the 2004 best selling novel and is liked and read by people even today.

Throughout her career she has been wining awards and gaining courses to better herself as a writer. She is known for writing on things that many writers shy away from, like abuse, mental health etc. Her screenplay writing has given us many best selling and notable dramas like Darbar e Dil, Amar Bail, Wapsi, Thoda sa Aasman, Malal, La Haasil, and the most famous Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Alif, a drama written by her also had a quite different story line and was loved by the audience the same.

Umera Ahmad is also one the wealthiest writer of the time with a net worth of $1 million- $9 million. Right now two of her Hum Kahan Ke Sachy Thay and Sinf-e-Ahan are breaking barriers and is the talk of the town.

Umera Ahmed is the pride of Pakistan and we hope she continues to give us more palatable dramas in the years to come.