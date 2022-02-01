Janet Jackson was univited from 2004 Grammy Awards

After her wardrobe malfunction scandal with Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson alleges she was disinvited from the 2004 Grammy Awards.

The singer explains in her eponymous documentary Janet. Which will be released this week. That she was requested not to attend the Grammy Awards. After Timberlake accidentally stripped her naked during a Super Bowl performance.

Jermaine Dupri, Janet’s ex-boyfriend, also claims that after learning of the injustice, he resigned from the Grammys’ board of directors. From 2002 through 2009, Janet and Dupri were together.

“I resigned because I felt they were disrespectful to Janet,” she says.

A newspaper previously reported: “Timberlake was given permission to perform after making a heartfelt apology for the incident.

“According to people who spoke with me, the CBS CEO was enraged that Jackson did not offer a comparably genuine apology to him.