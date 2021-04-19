Adsense 970×250

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Left For Maldives Together

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 09:44 pm
Alia Ranbir
Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for the Maldives after the duo recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

As per Indian media, the lovebirds were spotted at Mumbai airport as the couple jet-off to the Maldives to enjoy quality time together.

Alia and Ranbir wore matching outfits and looked gorgeous together.

Take a look!

Earlier, Alia Bhatt stepped into the world of entrepreneurship as she had launched her own production house.

She hopes to make ‘happy films’ under the name ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a logo of her production company. She made the announcement in the caption,

“And I am so happy to announce… PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction.”

She got appreciation from senior industry friends. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “You go girl.” Actress Soni Razdan wrote, “Congratulations! Super duper proud.”

Rakul Preet and Zoya Akhtar also wrote, “congratulations”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

