Salman Khan Advises Kriti Sanon to Mind Her ‘Attitude’

Salman Khan calls out Kriti Sanon’s “attitude.”

Sanon’s tea analogy irks Khan.

“Ganapath” movie hits theaters on October 20.

After receiving a chilly reception, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan criticized National Film Award winner Kriti Sanon for her “attitude.”

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff appeared on Khan’s reality show “Bigg Boss 17” to promote their recently released film “Ganapath”; in a promotional clip posted on social media by an Indian entertainment channel, the “Tiger Zinda Hai” star chastised the diva for her callous attitude.

Sanon said she needed to practice certain things that would be useful for her in the home before the co-stars arrived “Bigg Boss,” so she attempted to emulate the act of brewing tea.

The “Mimi” actress says, “Dikh nahi raha hai, chai bana rahi hu (can’t you see I am making tea)!” He asked again and she gave the same reply. Visibly annoyed, he went, “What is this attitude? Ek sawal poochha hai main, say chai bana rahi hu (I have just asked a question, say you are making tea). This is not right na.”

He also accused her of being snarky in the comedy, but Shroff interrupted with his famed “chhoti bacchhi” speech, telling them to behave.

For those who are unaware, on Friday, October 20, the highly anticipated sports action film Ganapath, which stars famous icon Amitabh Bachchan, up-and-coming actress Elli Avram, and debut co-stars Shroff and Sanon (of “Heropanti”), made its theatrical debut.

Meanwhile, the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss,” hosted by Salman Khan, began its 17th season this past weekend, including 17 well-known figures from the entertainment and social media industries.

