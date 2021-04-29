Adsense 300×250

Akshay Kumar is a very popular name in the Bollywood who successfully created a huge fanbase for himself in his career spanning over three decades.

Akshay Kumar has often revealed during many media interactions that his biggest strength and support and the real reason for his success is his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

The two met each other for the first time during a photoshoot where Akshay Kumar fell in “love at first sight”.

They were then cast to play the lead characters in the movie, Mela where they got to know each other better, and love instantly started to brew between the two.

Even though Twinkle Khanna thought of their relationship as a “fling” at first, both the actors were deeply loyal and committed towards each other. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot with each other on January 17, 2001, and have been in a very solid and happy marriage ever since.

Here are some adorable pictures of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar that will make many believe that the celebrity couple has great chemistry and are so-in-love with each other even after two decades of marriage.