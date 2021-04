Adsense 300×250

Dilip Kumar says he is praying for everyone’s health during the second wave of Covid-19 in India.He wrote sincere words on his Twitter as he prayed for those people who are suffering from this Coronavirus and died because of the novel virus.

The government of India announced the smart lockdown due to the intense situation due to Covid-19. People are asked by the government to stay at home and wear a mask while going out and keep a safe distance while standing in public.