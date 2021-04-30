Adsense 970×250

Do You Know Amitabh Bachchan Had Committed Suicide?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 06:00 pm
Amitabh Bachchan suicide
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was thinking of committing suicide at some point in his life, but what was the reason which made him think to end his life?

Indian media has revealed that Big B had attempted suicide 38 years ago.

According to Indian media, a new life was given to Sholay actor on August 2, 1982.

As per the details, Amitabh Bachchan had a very dangerous accident while shooting an action scene during the shooting of the film “Coolie”, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he underwent several surgeries.

Big B’s accident had upset the entire Indian nation and his fans were praying for his speedy recovery.

Big B came home after about two months of treatment, but the story doesn’t end there. At one point, he was under a lot of stress and depression due to an accident, which led to disturbing thoughts in his mind which made him commit suicide.

