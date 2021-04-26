Indian Actress Hina Khan Contracted COVID-19

Adsense 300×250

Indian TV and film actress Hina Khan also fell victim to the coronavirus as the actress has tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to Indian media, Hina Khan’s Corona test has come positive and the actress has also confirmed it on her Instagram account.

Yeh Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai Actress shared a post on her Instagram account in which she wrote,

“In these extreme difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

She continued to write,

“Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions.”

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested”, wrote Hina.

In the end, the actress requested everyone to pray for her to be safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Earlier, Hina detailed how she manages her work with Ramadan routine and how she takes out time for her daily prayers.

Hina Khan says ‘she can pray with gestures as well as it is allowed in Islam’.

“We Muslims don’t need a specific place to pray. It is all about our convenience,” she added.

Earlier, the father of the Hacked starlet died on 20 April due to cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan is going through a hard phase and she’s trying to overcome but as we all know that she was close to her father so for her it seems really hard to overcome this early.

She used to share the lovely bond with her father quite often on her social media.

The news of her father’s death began to circulate online and several fellow celebs consoled his sad demise.

The close family and friends were shocked to hear about his sudden death.