Kangna Ranaut Reacted On Sonu Sood’s Recovery From COVID-19

Web Desk

25th Apr, 2021. 08:58 pm
Kangna Ranaut Reacted On Sonu Sood's Recovery ,
On Friday Sonu Sood posted a mask-covered picture of himself revealing that he has recovered from Covid-19 and defeated the deadly virus. 

The Dabangg actor took to his social media account and shared the news with his fans and followers. Sood wrote, ”Tested: COVID-19 Negative.”

Kangna Ranaut retweets the picture asking Sonu to tell people about the speedy recovery from the Indian vaccine jab.

She tweeted, ”Sonu Ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made the vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before.”

Check out her tweet here:

The second wave of Covid in India is very dangerous and a lot of people have lost their lives. Kangna Ranaut has been lately posting on her social media related to Covid and its safety.

It should be mentioned here that Sonu Sood took his first vaccine and posted on Twitter and told everyone about his recovery from Covid, Kangna reacted to his post and asked him to tell people to take the vaccine and make the India Corona free.

