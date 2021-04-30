Adsense 970×250

What changes did Hina Khan make to her Instagram bio?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 10:02 pm
Hina Khan
Leading Indian actress Hina Khan, who made her mark from the small screen to the big screen, made changes to her Instagram account’s bio after the death of her father.

Hina Khan added “Daddy’s Strong Girl” to her bio on Instagram.

After seeing this change in her bio, it is clear that she was very close to her late father and the actress has made the addition only to pay homage to him.

Hina Khan also recently contracted the coronavirus and quarantined herself after testing positive. She said it was a very challenging time for her and the family. The actress mentioned that she has taken all precautionary measures in this regard.

Hina Khan’s father recently passed away due to a heart attack. The actress, who was in Kashmir for work, had left for Mumbai after hearing the news of her father’s sudden demise. The actress shared a special bond with her father and would often post the memories they made on social media.

