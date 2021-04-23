Adsense 970×250

Who is looking more astonishing Sara Ali Khan Or Jhanvi Kapoor?

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:21 pm
Adsense 300×600
Who is looking more astonishing Sara Ali Khan Or Jhanvi Kapoo?r in White Saree,
Adsense 300×250

Who is slaying in a white saree Sara Or Jhanvi? These two gorgeous and stunning Bollywood actress steals the show by wearing white saree and their fans are mesmerized by their look in saree. Both actress receiving so much love and massive fan following,

 

The recent video of them working together is liked by their dozens of fans, a video went viral where these two actresses working together,

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor both are liked by so many people not in India only but all around the world

Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Immense cases of Covid made Suhana Khan heartbroken,
4 hours ago
Immense cases of COVID-19 made Suhana Khan heartbroken

Coronavirus has affected entire India badly and the number of cases is...
Tiger Shroff complimented Disha Patani for looking good in Salman Khan’s starrer,
4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff compliments Disha Patani for looking good in Radhe

Tiger Shroff compliments Disha Patani for looking good in Salman Khan’s starter...
Kartik Aryan Back On Instagram
6 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan Is Back On Instagram

After the controversy of Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan wasn’t active on any...
Dilip Kumar says He is prying For everyone’s health during the second wave of Covid,
7 hours ago
Dilip Kumar says He is praying For everyone’s health

Dilip Kumar says he is praying for everyone’s health during the second...
Taimoor Ali Khan wants to stay fit like her Mom
7 hours ago
Taimoor Ali Khan wants to stay fit like her Mom

Fitness enthusiastic, gym freaking personality and a new mom Kareena Kapoor Khan...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
8 hours ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
6 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...