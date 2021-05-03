Double Click 970×250

Kartik Aaryan Gives A Special Message To Those Not Wearing Mask

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 10:50 pm
Kartik Aaryan coronavirus

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has given a serious message to all those people not wearing masks during the critical condition of coronavirus in India.

Corona deaths continue to rise in India, with more than 300,000 new cases of corona confirmed for the 12th day in a row, while 3,417 deaths have been recorded.

Many Bollywood personalities have also fallen victim to the deadly virus, while the actors are also asking their fans to follow coronavirus SOPs.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a humorous photo, sticking his head inside dinosaur’s head. The actor wrote,

“Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Earlier, the Pyar Ka Punchnama actor was tested positive for the novel virus.

Kartik Aaryan shared the news on his social media account and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

“I am positive, pray,” Kartik wrote on his account with a picture of a plus sign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

