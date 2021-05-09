Double Click 970×250

Katrina Kaif Shares Unseen Childhood Photo

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 06:55 pm
Katrina Kaif

Social media platforms are full of celebrities’ posts wishing their beloved mothers on International Mother’s Day, which is being celebrated today (Sunday) across the world.

To make the occasion more special for her mother, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared an unseen adorable childhood photo featuring her mother Suzanne Turquotte.

The Zero actress also penned down a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote,

I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling🙂 ( touchwood) , now I understand it’s because she has dedicated her self to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. As the Dalai Lama says, “ if u are looking for inner peace , do something to help others “ Happy Mother’s Day mom.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, Katrina Kaif through her Instagram story raised awareness about using double masks.

The Bollywood diva took to social media to share a post explaining the process of using a double mask.

The post featured a diagram that explained how a double mask can help when a person is in doubt amid COVID 19. A double mask is being advised by experts and it consists of a scientific mask along with a cloth-based mask.

