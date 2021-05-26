Double Click 728 x 90
Madhuri Dixit discloses, “Friends” is her all-time favorite show

Web Desk

26th May, 2021. 08:37 pm
Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has revealed that the US television show “Friends” is her all-time favorite show and she enjoyed watching it.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress also shares that she watched the show during the lockdown.

While talking to the Indian media reporter she said,

“‘Friends’ is my all-time favorite show, they are just ordinary people living their everyday lives and they make you laugh and cry at the same time,”

She also went on to reveal what makes the show different and special.

“I really like the camaraderie of all the actors and the comfort they share with each other, this is what makes the show really good,” she further said about the show.

The “Friends” cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will feature the original cast members–Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. This special was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

